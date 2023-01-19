All Them Witches announce 3-night, full-albums residency tour

Nashville heavy psych-rock vets All Them Witches will be on a special tour this spring where they'll do three-night stands in seven cities, with a different album -- Lightning At The Door, Dying Surfer Meets His Maker, and Sleeping Through The War – played front-to-back along with additional standard set. The cities are Chicago, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin and Denver. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn shows happen at Saint Vitus on March 23-25. Tickets for all these residency shows, including three-night passes, go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local time. You can get Saint Vitus tickets on presale now with password WITCHES.

Listen to Lightning At The Door, Dying Surfer Meets His Maker, and Sleeping Through The War below.

ALL THEM WITCHES - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 16, 2023 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

MAR 17, 2023 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

MAR 18, 2023 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

MAR 23, 2023 - Saint Vitus - New York, NY

MAR 24, 2023 - Saint Vitus - New York, NY

MAR 25, 2023 - Saint Vitus - New York, NY

MAR 30, 2023 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

MAR 31, 2023 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

APR 1, 2023 - Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

APR 13, 2023 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

APR 14, 2023 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

APR 15, 2023 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

MAY 25, 2023 - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA

MAY 26, 2023 - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA

MAY 27, 2023 - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA

JUN 1, 2023 - Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX

JUN 2, 2023 - Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX

JUN 3, 2023 - Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX

JUN 8, 2023 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

JUN 9, 2023 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

JUN 10, 2023 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO