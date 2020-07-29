all these Williamsburg & Greenpoint places closed for good during COVID-19

The continued pandemic lockdown has been devastating to businesses everywhere. In North Brooklyn, many long-running establishing that have shut their doors for good, including much-loved restaurant/bar Snacky (which opened in 2002) and long-running cafe/bar/events space Kinfolk. They are far from the only ones, though, and a list was recently circulated with all the known closings in Williamsburg and Greenpoint that included 60 establishments, including bars, restaurants, shops and services. Though maybe not surprising, it was still a shock to see them all listed out:

That list included the cute, unique Greenpoint karaoke bar Baby Grand which occupied the sliver of real estate between Engert and Newton at McGuinness. They wrote: "We’ve closed our doors and will be taking a much needed vacation. Thanks to everyone for your support over the last couple years. We hope to see you in a brand new setting once this whole pandemic thing blows over. Until then, stay safe and healthy!" They still plan to reopen the Manhattan Baby Grand when they can and there's a GoFundMe for the bartenders.

Williamsburg also lost Bedford Cheese Shop in June, which first opened in 2003 in the Mini-Mall before moving into the Downers Pharmacy storefront at Bedford/N. 4th, where it stayed for a decade before moving to Bedford and N. 1st St. in 2016. The Manhattan location of BCS, at 67 Irving Place, is still open.

Lorimer Ave's Gimme Coffee!, which had also been open since 2003, closed in April, as did their Manhattan location in NoLita:

We just learned, via Union Pool, that Jerry’s Italian Market, on the corner of Skillman & Lorimer, will be closing at the end of the week after 40 years in business making insane sandwiches and other Italian specialties:

UPDATE 8/11: Williamsburg oyster bar Maison Premiere appears to have permanently closed, Eater reports. Their sister restaurant in Greenpoint, Sauvage, may have shuttered as well.

--

Meanwhile, Union Pool has reopened their outdoor patio -- and the El Diablo Tacos truck -- for "seated, socially distanced drinks."