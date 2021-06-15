All Things Go Festival 2021 lineup: Haim, St Vincent, Charli XCX, more

Baltimore/DC-area festival All Things Go returns this fall, moving this year to Merriweather Post Pavilion on October 16 from its previous location at DC's Union Market. They've just announced the 2021 lineup which is headlined by Haim, St. Vincent, Charli XCX and LAUV, and also includes performances by Girl In Red, Cautious Clay, Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy, Gus Dapperton, Tkay Maidza, Jelani Aryeh, Role Model, Tai Verdes, Blue DeTiger, Isaac Dunbar and Del Water Gap.

The festival will also host a conference and panel discussions featuring "some of the most notable voices in music, entertainment and journalism," details TBA.

Tickets for All Things Must Go go on sale Wednesday, June 16 at 10 AM.