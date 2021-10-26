All Time Low respond to “false” sexual assault allegations against guitarist

All Time Low have issued a statement regarding allegations that guitarist Jack Barakat sexually abused fans when they were minors, which they call "absolutely and unequivocally false." They continue:

When a TikTok video gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behavior within our camp, we chose not to respond because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name. We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie and in doing so robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice. We believe victims. We stand with victims. We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our show and band that is welcoming, healthy, and safe. It is with that in mind that we have to state with outright certainty, that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false. We are investigating further the source of these false accusations, and will be seeking legal recourse as we take these allegations very seriously. With that in mind, we want to say again, we stand with victims and always wish to amplify the voices and stories of those who have suffered abuse and trauma. But we cannot and will not fuel or amplify lies that only cloud and distort the true stories of those who need to be heard and represented.

Rolling Stone reports that the TikTok video the band "appears to be referring to was posted earlier this month by a woman who claimed a famous pop-punk band invited her on to their tour bus when she was 13. She did not mention the band by name but alluded to the band she was referencing in the comments."

Rolling Stone also points out that an anonymous woman accused Barakat of sexual assault that began while she was 15 in 2011, and most recently occurred when she was 21. The accuser's Twitter account has since been suspended, but her statement has been screencapped. The accuser mentioned that she was "threatened with legal action" when she tried to speak up in the past.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual violence, please contact RAINN or call the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.