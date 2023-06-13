Allah-Las announce new LP ‘Zuma 85′ & tour, share 2 songs

Allah-Las have announced their new album Zuma 85, to be released on October 13 via their own Calico Discos label imprint and Innovative Leisure (pre-order). Zuma 85 comes with production by Jeremy Harris and the band, and was mixed by frequent collaborator and Woods co-founder Jarvis Taveniere.

The band have shared a double lead single: "The Stuff" is a glam-rock-inspired romp ode to rock tropes and nostalgic sentiments in the music world, including "stereotypes of musicians and various trends in music,” while the title track is a dynamic and subtle instrumental packed with layered guitars and chiming percussion. Listen to both and check out the LP artwork and tracklist below.

The band have also announced a US tour following their sprawling UK/EU run over the summer and into September. Allah-Las stop in NYC for a show on August 4 at The Rockaway Hotel. All dates below.

Allah-Las, Zuma 85

Zuma 85

1. The Stuff

2. Jelly

3. Right On Time

4. GB BB

5. Hadal Zone

6. Fontaine

7. Pattern

8. Sky Club

9. La Rue

10. Dust

11. Smog Cutter

12. Zuma 85

13. The Fall

Allah-Las -- 2023 Live Dates

6/15 - 17 - PiP Fest - Oslo, NO

6/16 - Bergenfest (Bergenhus Fortress & Castle) - Bergen, NO

6/17 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, DK

6/20 - Slaktkrykan - Stockholm, SE

6/22 - Selección Sonora @ Centro Cultural Ágora - A Coruna, Galicia, ES

6/23 - Dabadaba - Donosti, ES

6/24 - Tomavistas - Madrid, ES

6/25 - Wheels & Waves - Biarritz, FR

6/28 - Zeltival @ Tollhaus - Karlsruhe, DE

8/3 - Levitate - Boston, MA

8/4 - The Rockaway Hotel - Queens, NY

8/30 - Mascotte - Zurich, CH

9/1 - Room 2 - Glasgow, UK

9/2 - Psych Fest - Manchester, UK

9/3 - End Of The Road Festival - Salisbury, UK

9/4 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK

9/6 - KOKO - London, UK

9/7 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

9/9 - Le Trianon - Paris, FR

9/10 - Cactus - Bruges, BE

9/11 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

9/13 - Huxleys - Berlin, DE

9/14 - Muffathalle - Munich, DE

9/16 - Technopolis - Athens, GR

10/23 - Crescent Room - Phoenix, AZ

10/24 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, AZ

10/26 - Ferris Wheelers Backyard - Dallas, TX

10/29 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

10/31 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

11/1 - Treefort Music Hall, Boise, ID

11/2 - Rev Hall - Portland, OR

11/3 - Freakout - Seattle, WA

11/4 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR

11/6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

11/7 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

11/8 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA

11/15 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/16 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

11/18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA