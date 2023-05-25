Allegra Krieger announces new LP, shares “Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still,” playing shows

New York singer-songwriter Allegra Krieger has announced a new LP, I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane, due out on July 21 via Double Double Whammy, her new label home (pre-order). The first single from the album is "Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still," which she produced with Luke Temple and Jeremy Harris, and features pedal steel by Kevin Copeland of Lightning Bug. It plays like a '70s folk song with strummy acoustic guitar, meandering vocals, and fluttery electric riffs. Of the song, Allegra explains:

I wrote this song in a tumultuous time in my life out in LA for a brief stint. Everything felt connected and in constant motion, work came and work went, wildfires were raging, a relationship was failing. I was experiencing wildly meaningful phone calls with potential craigslist employers. The house I was staying in had a balcony which looked out over the expansive suburban valley. Beautiful sunsets. I was embracing the movement and the chaos, and the way everything fit together. Everything felt wrong, but the wrongness felt correct.

Listen to "Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still" and check out the artwork and tracklist for I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane below.

Allegra has tour dates coming up with Frances Chang, Greg Mendez and Shannen Moser, and Angel Olsen. She plays NYC on June 4 at Baby's All Right with Frances and June 11 at Purgatory with Greg and Shannen. All dates below.

Allegra Krieger, I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane loading...

I Keep My Feet on the Fragile Plane Tracklist

1. Making Sense Of

2. A Place For It To Land

3. Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still

4. Let It Go Watch It Come Back

5. I Wanted To Be

6. I Had Some To Give

7. Carry Me Into Tomorrow

8. Terribly Free

9. Low

10. Lingering

Allegra Krieger -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 28 Burlington, VT @ monkey bar +

May 30 Montreal, QC @mai/son +

May 31 Greenfield, MA @ 10 Forward +

June 4th NYC, NY @ Baby’s All Right (Full band) +

June 11th @ Purgatory $

October 25 Portland, OR @Revoluton Hall *

October 26 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

* = w/ Angel Olsen

$ = w/ Greg Mendez & Shannen Moser

+ = w/ Frances Chang