Allison Russell announces LP & tour, releases title track “The Returner”

Canadian singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has announced a new LP titled The Returner, coming on September 8 via Fantasy Records (pre-order). Allison wrote and produced the album alongside her partner JT Nero and his dim star bandmate Drew Lindsay. The Returner also features contributions from all of her Rainbow Coalition bandmates, as well as Wendy & Lisa, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, and Hozier. Of the album, Allison says:

My goal with The Returner – sonically, poetically, and spiritually – is a radical reclamation of the present tense, a real time union of body, mind, and soul. This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation. Groove as it heralds the self back into the body, groove as it celebrates sensual and sexual agency and flowering, groove as an urgent call to action and political activism. In just a word, it's funkier. But as is the history of anything funky, it’s never just a party. It is a multiverse of energies that merges the celebration and the battle cry. For while an embrace of the present tense is a celebration, it is equally an unquestioning leap into battle – cultural, political, environmental.

She's released the title track alongside the album announcement, a bluesy, uplifting, string-laden song. Listen to "The Returner" and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Allison Russell has UK/Europe and US tours upcoming, including Joni Mitchell's Joni Jam at The Gorge in Washington and the preceding Brandi Carlile show at the same venue this weekend. She also opens a couple shows for Hozier in the UK.

Allison plays NYC's River & Blues Concert Series at Rockefeller Park on July 27, and returns to the area for Camden, NJ's XPoNential Music Festival on September 24. All dates below.

Allison Russell, The Returner loading...

The Returner Tracklist

1. Springtime

2. The Returner

3. All Without Within

4. Demons

5. Eve Was Black

6. Stay Right Here

7. Shadowlands

8. Rag Child

9. Snake Life

10. Requiem

Allison Russell -- 2023 Live Dates

June 09 - The Gorge Amphitheatre - Quincy, WA*

June 10 - The Gorge Amphitheatre - Quincy, WA*%

June 17 - Black Deer Festival - Chatham, UK

June 18 - Noches Del Botánico - Madrid, SPAIN

June 21 - Band on the Wall - Manchester, UK

June 22 - The Bullingdon - Oxford, UK

June 23 - Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

June 25 - Queens Park Big Top - Glasgow, UK^

June 27 - Gleneagle Inec Arena - Killarney, IRELAND^

June 30 - Malahide Castle - Dublin, IRELAND^

July 02 - The Piece Hall - Halifax, UK^

July 05 - Tønder Festival Friendly Takeover - Copenhagen, DENMARK

July 10 - Festival d'été de Québec - Hydro Québec Stage - Québec, CANADA

July 14 - RBC Ottawa Bluesfest - Ottawa, CANADA

July 15 - SOMMO Festival, Cavendish, CANADA

July 22 - Appalachian Summerfest - Boone, NC

July 27 - River & Blues Concert Series at Rockefeller Park - New York, NY

July 28 - Ossipee Valley Music Festival - South Hiram, ME

July 29 - Out of Space - Evanston, IL

Aug 04 - Kaslo Jazz etc Summer Music Festival - Honeymoon Bay, CANADA

Aug 06 - Canmore Folk Music Festival - Canmore, CANADA

Aug 12 - Burnaby Roots and Blues Festival - Burnaby, CANADA

Aug 13 - Regina Music Festival - Regina, CANADA

Aug 17 - Whistler Summer Concert Series - Whistler, CANADA

Aug 18 - Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival - Salmon Arm, CANADA

Aug 20 - Catbird Music Festival - Bethel, NY

Aug 26 - Badlands VanFest - Drumheller, CANADA

Aug 27 - Harbour Blues ‘n Roots Festival - Victoria, CANADA

Sept 09 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival - Bristol, TN

Sept 15 - Harvest Music Festival - Fredericton, CANADA

Sept 16 - CityFolk Festival in Ottawa, CANADA

Sept 22 - FreshGrass Festival - North Adams, MA

Sept 24 - XPoNential Music Festival - Camden, NJ

* = w/ Brandi Carlile & Marcus Mumford

% = The Joni Jam w/ Joni Mitchell

^ = supporting Hozier