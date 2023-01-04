Allo Darlin’ getting back together for shows and hopefully new music
UK indiepop band Allo Darlin' called it quits, amicably, at the end of 2016, but have just announced they'll be getting back together this year for shows and, they hope, new music. "We missed each other and we missed the music," they wrote in a string of tweets posted Wednesday morning.
Allo Darlin' note that a lot has changed since they formed in 2008, the days of MySpace, "when a European or American tour could be organised by sending or by receiving messages from strangers," and that it's become much harder "to make a living from music, at least the type of music we made." But they add, "Allo Darlin’ was never about being successful."
They closed with, "Life is too short to not do the things you love, to do the things that make life worth living."
The only thing for sure so far is that there will be shows in England. Stay tuned for details, and welcome back Allo Darlin'.
Allo Darlin’ played our last show in London just over 6 years ago. A lot has happened since then, some good, some bad. During those first confusing months of the pandemic, we spoke to each other often, from Norway, Australia and England
We missed each other and we missed the music. AD started up in the days of Myspace, when a European or American tour could be organised by sending or by receiving messages from strangers. It was liberating and exciting. We found friendship, solace and love through music.
In the years we were active as a band, the musical landscape changed, and we got older too. It was hard, if not impossible to make a living from music, at least the type of music we made. This is even more true today. But Allo Darlin’ was never about being successful.
This year, 2023, Allo Darlin’ are going to reunite for some shows in England. We hope to make some more music together too. Life is too short to not do the things you love, to do the things that make life worth living. That goes for you too.
Lots of love to you out there, and happy new year. We can’t wait to see you soon.