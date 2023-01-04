Allo Darlin’ getting back together for shows and hopefully new music

UK indiepop band Allo Darlin' called it quits, amicably, at the end of 2016, but have just announced they'll be getting back together this year for shows and, they hope, new music. "We missed each other and we missed the music," they wrote in a string of tweets posted Wednesday morning.

Allo Darlin' note that a lot has changed since they formed in 2008, the days of MySpace, "when a European or American tour could be organised by sending or by receiving messages from strangers," and that it's become much harder "to make a living from music, at least the type of music we made." But they add, "Allo Darlin’ was never about being successful."

They closed with, "Life is too short to not do the things you love, to do the things that make life worth living."

The only thing for sure so far is that there will be shows in England. Stay tuned for details, and welcome back Allo Darlin'.