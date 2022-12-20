Ally Coalition Talent Show 2022 in pics & video: Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy, Mike Birbiglia, Bleachers, more

Surprise guests are a staple at the annual Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit for Jack and Rachel Antonoff's LGBTQ equality nonprofit The Ally Coalition, but for its 2022 edition they went for a fully surprise lineup, aside from Bleachers. The show moved to NYU's Skirball Center from its previous Town Hall location for its eighth edition (and first one in person since 2019); decked out with festive decor, the cozy theater was a fantastic place to see the truly stacked lineup, which included Phoebe Bridgers (with Lucy Dacus and Christian Lee Hutson joining her), Matty Healy of The 1975, Trey Anastasio of Phish, Weyes Blood, Joy Oladokun, Andrew Dost of Fun., Claud, and comedians Mike Birbiglia, Sam Morril, Jaqueline Novak, and Chris Laker. See pictures from the whole night below.

We already posted about two of the evening's highlights -- Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy, Weyes Blood, Lucy Dacus, Trey Anastasio, and Jack Antonoff covering "These Days," and Trey and Jack "covering The National's "Bloodbuzz Ohio" -- but there were plenty more memorable moments too. A few of them: Oladokun covered Phil Collins' "Against All Odds;" Weyes Blood brought out Jack for a rendition of "O Holy Night;" Matty did "Wintering" with Bleachers (after solo takes on "All I Need to Hear" and "Be My Mistake"); and Phoebe, whose introduction had the crowd screaming, played "Graceland Too" and "I Know The End." Watch attendee-taken video of some of that below.