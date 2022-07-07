‘Almost Famous’ on Broadway opening in October (tickets on sale)

The stage musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous is coming to Broadway, and they've just announced that previews start October 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with the official opening happening November 3. Tickets are on sale now.

Cameron Crowe wrote the book for the Almost Famous musical, and co-wrote the songs' lyrics with Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), who wrote the show's original music. It's based on his 2001 film, which was in turn based on his life as a teenage music journalist in the '70s. Here's the official Playbill synopsis:

The year is 1973 and it’s all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way.

Newcomer Casey Likes will make his Broadway debut in the lead role as William Miller (played by Patrick Fugit in the film), with Chris Wood as Sweetwater guitarist Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup in the film), Anika Larsen as William's mom, Elaine Miller (Frances McDormand in the film), and Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane (Kate Hudson in the film).

You can watch a video, made by Cameron Crowe, that features the cast and one of the original songs, "Everybody's Coming Together," below.