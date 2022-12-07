alt-J add 2nd NYC ‘An Awesome Wave Show’ (on BrooklynVegan Presale – password here)

alt-J are playing their debut LP An Awesome Wave in full at a few shows US this spring, including a Brooklyn date at Kings Theatre on March 13. They've now added a second show next night, on March 14. Get tickets to both nights early with the BrooklynVegan Presale password ALTVEGAN starting today (12/7) at noon Eastern. Our presale runs until Thursday (12/8) at 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 9 at 10 AM.

ALT-J: 2023 US TOUR

March 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

March 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

March 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

March 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

March 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater