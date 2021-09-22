alt-J announce new LP, share song, touring w/ Portugal. The Man & Cherry Glazerr (MSG included)

alt-J have announced their fourth album (and first in over four years), The Dream, due February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music (pre-order). The first single is "U&ME," which was produced by longtime collaborator Charlie Andrew, and it's a breezy, laid-back song but still with alt-J's unmistakable art rock quirk. It comes with a video directed by band member Gus Unger-Hamilton’s brother, Prosper Unger-Hamilton, and it's actually the first alt-J video to feature the full band. Check it out below.

alt-J have also announced a 2022 arena/amphitheater tour for 2022 with Portugal. The Man, and that tour has additional support from Sir Chloe on the first leg and Cherry Glazerr on the second.

The run with Cherry Glazerr includes the shows in LA (March 27 at STAPLES Center) and NYC (April 11 at Madison Square Garden). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

alt-J / Portugal. The Man -- 2022 Tour Dates

February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem

March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena

March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center

March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Hard Rock Live

March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater

March 9, 2022 - Dallas TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall

March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena

March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit

March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory

March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center

March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center

March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre

March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center

April 7 ,2022 - Kansas City KS - Cable Dahmer Arena

April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center

April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden

April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena

April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell

April 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

2/25-3/20: with Sir Chloe

3/23-4/17: with Cherry Glazerr