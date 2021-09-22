alt-J announce new LP, share song, touring w/ Portugal. The Man & Cherry Glazerr (MSG included)
alt-J have announced their fourth album (and first in over four years), The Dream, due February 11 via Canvasback/Infectious Music (pre-order). The first single is "U&ME," which was produced by longtime collaborator Charlie Andrew, and it's a breezy, laid-back song but still with alt-J's unmistakable art rock quirk. It comes with a video directed by band member Gus Unger-Hamilton’s brother, Prosper Unger-Hamilton, and it's actually the first alt-J video to feature the full band. Check it out below.
alt-J have also announced a 2022 arena/amphitheater tour for 2022 with Portugal. The Man, and that tour has additional support from Sir Chloe on the first leg and Cherry Glazerr on the second.
The run with Cherry Glazerr includes the shows in LA (March 27 at STAPLES Center) and NYC (April 11 at Madison Square Garden). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.
alt-J / Portugal. The Man -- 2022 Tour Dates
February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem
March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena
March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center
March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Hard Rock Live
March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater
March 9, 2022 - Dallas TX- The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall
March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena
March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit
March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory
March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center
March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center
March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre
March 30, 2022 – Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center
April 7 ,2022 - Kansas City KS - Cable Dahmer Arena
April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation
April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center
April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden
April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena
April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell
April 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
2/25-3/20: with Sir Chloe
3/23-4/17: with Cherry Glazerr