alt-J played ‘An Awesome Wave’ & more @ Kings Theatre (pics, setlist, video)

UK band alt-J are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, An Awesome Wave, by playing it in full on a short US tour. That kicked off Monday night at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. As usual, the trio brought a dazzling light show, and singer/guitarist Joe Newman, keyboardist/vocalist Gus Unger-Hamilton, and drummer Thom Sonny Green performed side-by-side on separate platforms. The group's signature harmonies sounded fantastic on "Tessellate," "Breezeblocks," "Fitzpleasure" and the rest of the album and the crowd was singing along as well. It was, in a word, awesome. You can watch video of last night's full album set below.

There was a second set of songs from the rest of alt-J's discography after An Awesome Wave, including "Left Hand Free," "U&ME," "Every Other Freckle," "Chicago," "Deadcrush," and more. Check out photos by P Squared of the whole night, including opener June McDoom, as well as the setlist, below.

alt-J play Kings Theatre again tonight (a few tickets remain) and then head to Baltimore, Harrisburg, Mexico City, and Los Angeles before wrapping up with two nights at Oakland's Fox Theater on March 23 & 24.

SETLIST: alt-J @ Kings Theatre 3/13/2023

An Awesome Wave:

Intro (An Awesome Wave)

❦ (Ripe & Ruin)

Tessellate

Breezeblocks

❦ (Guitar)

Something Good

Dissolve Me

Matilda

Ms

Fitzpleasure

❦ (Piano)

Bloodflood

Taro

Hand-Made

Set 2:

Chicago

The Gospel of John Hurt

Deadcrush

U&ME

Every Other Freckle

In Cold Blood

Encore:

Hard Drive Gold

Left Hand Free