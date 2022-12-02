alt-J playing ‘An Awesome Wave’ in full at US shows (BrooklynVegan Presale for Kings Theatre)

alt-J's debut LP An Awesome Wave turned 10 this year, and following a digital concert event and podcast series launched earlier this year, they'll be keeping the celebration going with a few shows in March. The dates will feature their first performances of the album in full in the US, and you can see them below.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show on March 13 at Kings Theatre, and you can get tickets early on BrooklyVegan Presale starting Wednesday, December 7 at noon Eastern. Check back here on Wednesday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM.

alt-J also released a new album, The Dream, this year.

alt-J Kings Theatre

ALT-J: 2023 US TOUR

March 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

March 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

March 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

March 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater