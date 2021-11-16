Altin Gün announce 2022 North American tour
Amsterdam-based Turkish psych band Altin Gün released two album this year -- Yol in February and Âlem in July -- and will be touring them in North America next year. The tour starts April 4 in Montreal, and includes stops in Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Madison, Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland with opener Pachyman, and then Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Washington, DC shows with Sessa. All dates are listed, along with streams of both 2021 albums, below.
There are two Brooklyn shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 27 & 28. Tickets for all 2022 dates go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM.
Altin Gün - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Nov 16 - - L'Usine - Geneva, Switzerland
Nov 17 - X-TRA - Zürich, Switzerland
Nov 21 - Felsenkeller - Leipzig, Germany
Nov 22 - Zoom - Frankfurt, Germany
Nov 23 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany
Nov 24 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany
Nov 25 - Tonhalle - Munich, Germany
Nov 26 - Jazzit - Salzburg, Austria
Nov 28 - Akvárium Klub - Budapest, Hungary
Dec 05 - Kulturfabrik - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg
Dec 19 - SPOT / De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands
Dec 22 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
Dec 23 - TivoliVredenburg Ronda - Utrecht, Netherlands
Feb 08 - EartH - London, UK
Feb 09 - Fiddlers Club - Bristol, UK
Feb 11 - Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen - Leeds, UK
Feb 12 - YES - The Pink Room - Manchester, UK
Mar 10 - LE TRIANON - Paris, France
Apr 04 - Le National - Montreal *
Apr 05 - The Axis - Toronto *
Apr 07 - Thalia Hall - Chicago *
Apr 08 - Varsity Theatre - Minneapolis *
Apr 09 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI *
apr 12 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver *
Apr 13 - The Crocodile - Seattle *
Apr 14 - Revolution Hall - Portland *
Apr 26 - The Sinclair Cambridge, MA **
Apr 27 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn **
Apr 28 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn **
Apr 29 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia **
Apr 30 - Capital Turnaround - Washington, DC **
Jun 05 - Parc del Fòrum - Barcelona, Spain
* with Pachyman
** with Sessa