Altin Gün announce 2022 North American tour

Amsterdam-based Turkish psych band Altin Gün released two album this year -- Yol in February and Âlem in July -- and will be touring them in North America next year. The tour starts April 4 in Montreal, and includes stops in Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Madison, Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland with opener Pachyman, and then Cambridge, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Washington, DC shows with Sessa. All dates are listed, along with streams of both 2021 albums, below.

There are two Brooklyn shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 27 & 28. Tickets for all 2022 dates go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM.

Altin Gün - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Nov 16 - - L'Usine - Geneva, Switzerland

Nov 17 - X-TRA - Zürich, Switzerland

Nov 21 - Felsenkeller - Leipzig, Germany

Nov 22 - Zoom - Frankfurt, Germany

Nov 23 - Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany

Nov 24 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

Nov 25 - Tonhalle - Munich, Germany

Nov 26 - Jazzit - Salzburg, Austria

Nov 28 - Akvárium Klub - Budapest, Hungary

Dec 05 - Kulturfabrik - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg

Dec 19 - SPOT / De Oosterpoort - Groningen, Netherlands

Dec 22 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

Dec 23 - TivoliVredenburg Ronda - Utrecht, Netherlands

Feb 08 - EartH - London, UK

Feb 09 - Fiddlers Club - Bristol, UK

Feb 11 - Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen - Leeds, UK

Feb 12 - YES - The Pink Room - Manchester, UK

Mar 10 - LE TRIANON - Paris, France

Apr 04 - Le National - Montreal *

Apr 05 - The Axis - Toronto *

Apr 07 - Thalia Hall - Chicago *

Apr 08 - Varsity Theatre - Minneapolis *

Apr 09 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI *

apr 12 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver *

Apr 13 - The Crocodile - Seattle *

Apr 14 - Revolution Hall - Portland *

Apr 26 - The Sinclair Cambridge, MA **

Apr 27 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn **

Apr 28 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn **

Apr 29 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia **

Apr 30 - Capital Turnaround - Washington, DC **

Jun 05 - Parc del Fòrum - Barcelona, Spain

* with Pachyman

** with Sessa