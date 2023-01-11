Altin Gün announce new album ‘Aşk’ & North American tour (listen to “Rakıya Su Katamam”)

Amsterdam-based Turkish psych band Altin Gün have announced a new album, Aşk, which is due on March 10 via ATO Records. After a couple synthy records, the album is a return to the band's psych-folk roots and features their takes on 10 Turkish folk standards. The new single is “Rakıya Su Katamam,” originally by Turkish writer/theologian Mustafa Öztürk. The funky, space-rock cover has been part of their live act for the better part of a year -- check out the official music video and watch the band perform “Rakıya Su Katamam” at Music Hall of Williamsburg below.

“These songs have been covered so many times, always,” vocalist/keyboardist Merve Dasdemir said. Bassist Jasper Verhulst added, “But not really in psychedelic pop versions. It’s definitely connecting more with a live sound – almost like a live album. We, as a band, just going into a rehearsal space together and creating music together instead of demoing at home.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Aşk below.

Altin Gün have also announced plans for a North American tour this summer, including a NYC show on July 31 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

ALTIN GÜN AŞK loading...

ALTIN GÜN - AŞK TRACKLIST

Badi Sabah Olmadan

Su Sızıyor

Dere Geliyor

Leylim Ley

Çıt Çıt ÇedeneHai

Rakıya Su Katamam

Doktor Civanım

Canım Oy

Kalk Gidelim

Güzelliğin On Para Etmezli

ALTIN GÜN - 2023 TOUR DATES

7/12 - Thunderbird - Pittsburgh, PA

7/13 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

7/14 - Magic Stick - Detroit, MI

7/15 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

7/17 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI

7/18 - Varsity Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

7/19 - Wooly’s - Des Moines, IA

7/21 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

7/24 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

7/25 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

7/27 - FloydFest - Floyd, VA

7/28 - The Howard - Washington, DC

7/29 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

7/31 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

8/2 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON