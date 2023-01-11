Altin Gün announce new album ‘Aşk’ & North American tour (listen to “Rakıya Su Katamam”)
Amsterdam-based Turkish psych band Altin Gün have announced a new album, Aşk, which is due on March 10 via ATO Records. After a couple synthy records, the album is a return to the band's psych-folk roots and features their takes on 10 Turkish folk standards. The new single is “Rakıya Su Katamam,” originally by Turkish writer/theologian Mustafa Öztürk. The funky, space-rock cover has been part of their live act for the better part of a year -- check out the official music video and watch the band perform “Rakıya Su Katamam” at Music Hall of Williamsburg below.
“These songs have been covered so many times, always,” vocalist/keyboardist Merve Dasdemir said. Bassist Jasper Verhulst added, “But not really in psychedelic pop versions. It’s definitely connecting more with a live sound – almost like a live album. We, as a band, just going into a rehearsal space together and creating music together instead of demoing at home.” Check out the artwork and tracklist for Aşk below.
Altin Gün have also announced plans for a North American tour this summer, including a NYC show on July 31 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
ALTIN GÜN - AŞK TRACKLIST
Badi Sabah Olmadan
Su Sızıyor
Dere Geliyor
Leylim Ley
Çıt Çıt ÇedeneHai
Rakıya Su Katamam
Doktor Civanım
Canım Oy
Kalk Gidelim
Güzelliğin On Para Etmezli
ALTIN GÜN - 2023 TOUR DATES
7/12 - Thunderbird - Pittsburgh, PA
7/13 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
7/14 - Magic Stick - Detroit, MI
7/15 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL
7/17 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI
7/18 - Varsity Theatre - Minneapolis, MN
7/19 - Wooly’s - Des Moines, IA
7/21 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN
7/24 - Basement East - Nashville, TN
7/25 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA
7/27 - FloydFest - Floyd, VA
7/28 - The Howard - Washington, DC
7/29 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA
7/31 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY
8/2 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON