Alvvays announce fall US tour with Slow Pulp (Kings Theatre with BV Presale)

It's been a little while since we've heard from Canadian band Alvvays -- they released their sophomore album, Antisocialites, in 2017 -- but they've begun teasing something new they may have on the way, and they've announced a fall US tour. Shows run through October and November, and most are with Slow Pulp. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Kings Theatre on November 16. Get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, June 23 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM local.

ALVVAYS: 2022 TOUR

08/16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival - The Salt Shed

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp