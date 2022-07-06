Alvvays announce new LP ‘Blue Rev,’ share “Pharmacist”

Canadian band Alvvays have announced Blue Rev, their first album in five years, which will be out October 7 via Polyvinyl (pre-order on blue marble vinyl). They've shared the first single from it, the hazy, shoegazy "Pharmacist," now.

Blue Rev's long birth was caused by a mix of extended touring for Antisocialites, singer/songwriter Molly Rankin having her recorder full of demos stolen, and a basement flood that ruined nearly all their gear. And of course, the pandemic. The album was finally recorded in October 2021 in Los Angeles with producer Shawn Everett (The War on Drugs, Kacey Musgraves).

"Pharmacist" is a big-sounding first taste of the album, full of layers and layers of swirling, noisy guitars that never engulf the song's earworm chorus. Watch the video below.

Alvvays' fall tour with Slow Pulp hits Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on November 16. All dates are listed below.

attachment-alvvays blue rev album loading...

Blue Rev:

Pharmacist

Easy On Your Own?

After The Earthquake

Tom Verlaine

Pressed

Many Mirrors

Very Online Guy

Velveteen

Tile By Tile

Pomeranian Spinster

Belinda Says

Bored in Bristol

Lottery Noises

Fourth Figure

Alvvays - 2022 Tour Dates:

08/16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival - The Salt Shed

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp