Alvvays cover “La Grange” dressed as ZZ Top for Halloween, announce Bowery Ballroom show

Alvvays played a show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles Saturday night (10/29) on their tour supporting stellar new album Blue Rev, and in honor of Halloween, they dressed up as ZZ Top, covering "La Grange" during their set. Check out fan-shot photos and videos of Alvvays in their bearded glory below.

Alvvays' tour continues over the next few weeks, including an NYC show on November 16 at Kings Theatre with Slow Pulp. UPDATE: They've also announced a much more intimate NYC show the next night at Bowery Ballroom on November 17. Tickets are on sale now and probably won't last long, so act fast!

See all dates below.

Alvvays -- 2022 Live Dates

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ [SOLD OUT]

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp