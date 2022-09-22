Alvvays pay homage to Belinda Carlisle on new single from upcoming album ‘Blue Rev’

Alvvays' anticipated album Blue Rev is coming on October 7 (pre-order on blue marble vinyl) and the band have just shared two more songs from it, both with music videos they co-directed. "Very Online Guy" is a more experimental synth-pop track, dotted with off-kilter electronic sounds and fuzzy vocals reminiscent of Cocteau Twins. Meanwhile, "Belinda Says" sounds more characteristically like Alvvays, with heavy guitars and ethereal vocals. The song pays homage to Go-Go's singer Belinda Carlisle, referencing her 1987 solo hit "Heaven Is A Place On Earth."

Of the pair of music videos, the band say, "Two new lambs for the cultural volcano! One more sweet slurp of alcopop dedicated to the girls wiping tables called 'Belinda Says' and the dial-up electronic dream 'Very Online Guy.' We painted and shot the Belinda Says video in our living room. We directed a mosaic-mode vid for 'V.O.G.' with our videoguru friend Colby. This was easily the funnest thing we’ve ever shot. Enjoy our clunky low-bit collage of aliased key clacking and step-dance scramble on your CRTs."

Alvvays are going on tour in the UK and US starting next month with support from Slow Pulp stateside. They stop in Brooklyn on November 16 at Kings Theater.

