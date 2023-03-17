Amaarae announces new album ‘Fountain Baby,’ shares “Reckless & Sweet”

Ghanaian-American experimental pop artist Amaarae has announced a new album, Fountain Baby, due later this year via Interscope. The first single is "Reckless & Sweet," a stunning fusion of contemporary Afrobeats and art pop. Amaarae says:

Coming back after so long, I had a lot of time to think and reflect on what I wanted my message to be last time it was about confidence, this time it’s about love and faith. This is my sexiest video to date and what I love most about it is that young black women and men are about to see what our new energy is for 2023 and beyond. Moving forward we’re grown and sexy. We’re going to make sure we always look our best, talk our best, walk our best, and most of all we’re bringing love and romance back! ‘Reckless & Sweet’ is a sexy song. It’s about being intentional with the ways we make and give love. It’s about finding the inner sensuality and confidence without yourself and sharing that with the world. As an artist that is exactly where I’m at at the moment.

The song comes with a video directed by Briana Shanee and starring models Leomie Anderson and Monyjok Ngor Deng. Check it out below.