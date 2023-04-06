AMAKA of VanJess releases debut solo single, produced by Kaytranada

AMAKA, half of Nigerian-American R&B duo VanJess, has released her debut solo single, "Cruisin,'" via Venice. The song is produced by Kaytranada, who's also worked with VanJess, and is a poppy, summer-ready club jam featuring West African-inspired rhythms and Kaytra's unmistakable synth pulses. AMAKA says:

Listening to 'Cruisin' feels like the aural embodiment of afro-futurism and the adrenaline rush of a spaceship takeoff. I wrote 'Cruisin’ after the death of the most important person in my life and the most physically and mentally challenging experience of my life to remind myself of my strength, my focus, and most importantly that I can keep going, keep cruising, no matter what comes my way. It certainly holds true now more than ever and I hope to inspire others to never give up and never stop dreaming.