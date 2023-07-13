Amanda Palmer, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen, more playing Woodstock abortion access benefit

Reproductive justice initiative Noise for Now and grassroots community organization Seeding Sovereignty are teaming up to put on a benefit concert to support the New York Abortion Access Fund. It happens at Woodstock, NY's Colony on July 23, with performances from Amanda Palmer, Grizzly Bear's Daniel Rossen, Holly Miranda, Sandy Bell, Shana Falana, and Marc Delgado, with Ida Hakkila hosting. Tickets are on sale now.

Noise for Now is also holding their second annual Art Fundraiser at Kingston, NY's YWCA of Ulster County on Friday, July 21-Monday, July 24. It's part of Upstate Art Weekend and features works from over 40 artists, including Manuela Arnal, Amelia Bauer, Amy Bay, Alta Buden, Maria Calandra, Julia D’Amico, Benjamin Degen, Melanie Delgado, Tasha Depp, Erika deVries, Leah Dixon, Anne Hall, Charlotte Hallberg, Megan Irving, Roxanne Jackson, Char Klein, Constance Keller, Liz Nielsen, Sono Kuwayama, Paula Lalala, Leonora Loeb, Bianca Lopez, Robyn Love, Sile Marrinan, Emliy Margarit Mason, Anne-Marie McIntyre, Eva Melas, Portia Munson, Liz Nielsen, Heidi Norton, Marc Pelletier, J Penry, Kate Rusek, Cozette Russell, Carrie Schneider, Elizabeth Schula, Elsa Soliven, Kate Steciw, Molly Welch, Tamsen Willams, and Fran Willing.

Amanda Palmer also has Dresden Dolls shows coming up, including Colony on August 31, September 1 and 2, and NYC's Bowery Ballroom on October 24, 25, 27, and 28.