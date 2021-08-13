The Abortion Access Front, who describe themselves as "a coven of hilarious badass feminists who use humor and pop culture to expose the haters fighting against reproductive rights," have announced the 2021 edition of their annual "Do Re #MeToo" event, an "unforgettable evening of music and comedy featuring an extravaganza of incredible feminists performing some of the most horribly sexist songs ever written." This year's happens virtually on September 23 at 9 PM ET, and is hosted by The Daily Show co-creater Lizz Winstead (who also founded Lady Parts Justice League, the former name of Abortion Access Front).

The lineup includes musicians, songwriters, actresses, and comedians, including Amanda Palmer, Sandra Bernhard, Busy Philipps, Ari Chi, Celisse, Joaquina Mertz, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Lynne Jordan, Marion Raw, Molly Gaebe, Shonali Bhowmik, and Tina Schlieske, and you can contribute the amount of your choice for access.

Watch Tina Schlieske perform at the event's 2018 edition below.