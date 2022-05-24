Amanda Shires announces new album, shares “Hawk For The Dove”

Singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires has announced a new album, Take it Like a Man, which will be out July 29 via ATO Records. She made the album with producer Lawrence Rothman, and it features her husband, Jason Isbell, as well as Brittney Spencer, and her Highwomen bandmates Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby.

The new single from the album is moody, anthemic opening number "Hawk for the Dove," which has Shires singing in the chorus, "I’m well aware of what the night's made of, and I’m coming for you like a hawk for the dove. You can call it serious trouble, cuz that’s what I want.” It also has Shires and Isbell letting loose with their instruments. “This is the song where Jason finally had enough of the buzz in the studio and switched to a Gretsch," says Amanda. "That was the moment he realized why Chet Atkins loved Gretsch guitars.”

You can watch the video for "Hawk for the Dove," which was directed by Amanda and Deren Ney with director of photography Michael Schmelling. Amanda says, "I want people to know that it’s okay to be a 40-year-old woman and be more than just a character in somebody else’s life. The song and the visual representation of the song deal with the emotions that turn prey into predator." Watch that below.

Amanda has not announced a tour yet, but she will be in NYC for the Tribeca Festival to take part in the world premiere of documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, performing live after the screening alongside Judy Collins, Sharon Robinson, and Daniel Seavey." That's at Beacon Theatre on June 12, and tickets are still available. She's also part of the Justin Townes Earle tribute happening in January at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Michael Schmelling loading...

Take it Like a Man:

Hawk For The Dove

Take It Like A Man

Empty Cups

Don't Be Alarmed

Fault Lines

Here He Comes

Bad Behavior

Stupid Love

Lonely At Night

Everything Has Its Time

AMANDA SHIRES: 2022-2023 TOUR

Sun, JUN 12 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Wed, JAN 4, 2023 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN