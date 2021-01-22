Amanda Shires shares “Our Problem” for Roe v. Wade anniversary, ft Cyndi Lauper, Peaches & more

Back in September, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell teamed up for a duet, "The Problem," in conjunction with International Safe Abortion Day. To follow up that song, and to mark the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Amanda has shared a powerful new collaborative track, "Our Problem," featuring Cyndi Lauper, Peaches, Linda Perry, Angie Stone, K. Flay, Valerie June, Lilly Hiatt, Morgane Stapleton, and Nona Hendryx joining her on vocals, Jason Isbell on guitar, and Sheryl Crow on bass.

"I’m very grateful to have so many of my sisters joining me for 'Our Problem,'" Amanda says. "The issue of women’s rights and reproductive health affects us all. 'Our Problem' represents women of all generations, musical genres, and communities. Music has the power to bridge gaps and bring people together and I hope that 'Our Problem' reminds you that we are all in this world together and that we can be there for one another no matter what. You are never alone and I’M ON YOUR SIDE."

Like "The Problem," proceeds from "Our Problem" go to the Yellowhammer Fund, an "abortion fund and reproductive justice organization serving Alabama and the Deep South." Stream it below.

Meanwhile, Amanda and Jason will appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight (1/22).