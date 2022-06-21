Amanda Shires shares title track of ‘Take It Like A Man,’ announces tour

Amanda Shires has shared the title track of her upcoming album Take It Like A Man (due 7/29 via ATO), as well as a live session video for the song, which was filmed by Weston Heflin at the historic Columbia Records studio in Nashville. Amanda co-wrote the song with producer Lawrence Rothman, and her husband/bandmate Jason Isbell plays guitar on it (and he's also in the video). It's a stirring Americana ballad, and the hook is "I know I could take it like a man" but the last line changes it to "take it like Amanda," as Amanda explains: "I wrote that last line, ‘take it like a man,’ but then I changed it. I realized you can try and do what they say and take it like a man and show that you can withstand anything. But truly you can only take it like yourself." Check it out below.

Amanda has also announced an extensive North American tour, going down from early September through late November, including a Brooklyn show on October 26 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (6/24) at 10 AM local time with local presales starting Thursday (6/23). All dates are listed below.

We recently included the album's lead single "Hawk for the Dove" on our list of 26 country songs you need to know from 2022 so far.

