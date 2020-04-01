amazing live videos of Kate Bush, Florence, Converge & more to watch while every show is cancelled

Basically no shows are happening due to the coronavirus outbreak (though some artists are doing livestreams instead), but if you’re already jonesing to see a show, or just need a brief distraction from the insanity of the world right now, thankfully there’s YouTube which has an amazing array of live footage from throughout the history of pop music, from clips from concert films, TV performances and other pro-shot footage, to tons of fan-shot video from shows. If you’re looking for a place to start, we’ve been picking some of our favorites. Here are five more:

Kate Bush @ Hammersmith Odeon, London 5/13/1979

Kate Bush last performed live in 2014, a 22-night run at London's Eventim Apollo dubbed "Before the Dawn." This was not Kate's first time at the venue, having played their when it was called the Hammersmith Odeon as part of 1979's "The Tour of Life" which is the only tour she's ever done, and it's the Hammersmith stop where this was filmed for a BBC special. Hot off of her first two albums (The Kick Inside and Lionheart, both out in 1987), Kate pulled out all the stops for "The Tour of Life," incorporating theatre, mime, magic, myriad costume changes, and then-brand-new wireless microphone technology (she was the first pop artist to use one on stage). It was a literal tour-de-force and Kate said though it was "enormously enjoyable" she also found it "absolutely exhausting"...and never did it again. Thankfully this exists. [Bill Pearis]

--

Converge @ St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in College Park, MD - 5/25/01

J Bannon just revealed his new death metal-inspired band Umbra Vitae yesterday which has got old school Converge on my mind, so here's some old school Converge. This was shot a few months before Jane Doe came out but after the classic lineup of Bannon, Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton, and Ben Koller had been solidified (and Aaron Dalbec, also of Bane, is still in the band here too), and Converge just kill it from the start. They open with the now-classic "The Saddest Day," and Bannon wastes no time hopping right into the sea of moving bodies. The sound quality's a little rough, but the video paints a perfect picture of how insane Converge shows were around this time. [Andrew Sacher]

--

Neurosis @ Musiktheater Bad in Germany - 6/13/96

On a similar note, here's one from Converge's pals Neurosis two months after they released the seminal Through Silver in Blood. They open with a trippy, heavy-as-bricks performance of the album's title track and then go into its fan fave "Locust Star," which is one hell of a way to start a show. The set pulled exclusively from that album and its 1993 predecessor Enemy of the Sun, so you can't go wrong with the setlist, and Neurosis sounded massive and mind-bending all night. [Andrew Sacher]

--

Harry Nilsson - "The Music of Nilsson," 1971

Ty Segall just released an EP of covers from Nilsson Schmilsson which reminded me of this great 1971 BBC concert special -- the same year as Schmilsson -- that has Harry Nilsson playing solo...though sometimes he cleverly accompanies himself through a a little primitive TV magic. There are also a few clips from his animated children's special, The Point!, interspersed inbetween fantastic performances of "One," "Let the Good Times Roll," "Gotta Get Up," "Life Line," "Without Her," "Without You," and "Coconut" featuring some simian backing. [Bill Pearis]

--

Florence and The Machine at Bowery Ballroom, 10/27/2009

Florence and The Machine did a pair of private NYC shows before playing Bowery Ballroom on October 27, but this was her true NYC (and US) live debut. Her debut album Lungs had come out months earlier and she already felt too big for Bowery's stage, where she overwhelmed the sold out crowd with her huge voice, and they sang every word right back at her. I've gone on to see Florence headline festivals and stadiums but this show still holds a special place in my heart, and I collected the footage I could find from it into a YouTube playlist (we posted pictures from it, too). [Amanda Hatfield]

--

For more of our favorite live videos, head here.