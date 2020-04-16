amazing live videos of Roxy Music, Jimmy Eat World & more to watch while every show is cancelled

Basically no shows are happening due to the coronavirus outbreak (though some artists are doing livestreams instead), but if you’re already jonesing to see a show, or just need a brief distraction from the insanity of the world right now, thankfully there’s YouTube which has an amazing array of live footage from throughout the history of pop music, from clips from concert films, TV performances and other pro-shot footage, to tons of fan-shot video from shows. If you’re looking for a place to start, we’ve been picking some of our favorites. Here are five more:

Roxy Music @ The Musikladen Studio, 1973

The original lineup of Roxy Music leapt out of the gate releasing their debut album in 1972 and then releasing both Stranded and For Your Pleasure in 1973. Its from then that this German TV performance was filmed, when Brian Eno was still making weird synthesizer noises and tape loops, and the band looked like they were from another (amazing) planet. It's a short four-song set, but the quality is fantastic as they "Do the Strand," Editions of You," "In Every Dream Home a Heartache" and "Remake/Remodel." [Bill Pearis]

The Specials @ Colchester Institute, Essex, 1979

Hot of thier now-classic debut album, 2 Tone Ska leaders The Specials appeared on the BBC's Rock Goes to College series in 1979, tearing through "Do the Dog," "Monkey Man," "Rich Girl," "Blank Expression," "It Doesn't Make it Alright," "Concrete Jungle," "Too Much, Too Young," "nite Club," "Gangsters," and more. The Specials were a dynamite live band in their original state, and their energy is still infectious. When a few dozen kids join the band on stage at the end of the set to dance, you kinda want to be there too. [Bill Pearis]

Jimmy Eat World @ Skater's World, Wayne, NJ - 12/5/1997

Back before Jimmy Eat World were the polished professionals they are today, they were a hungry, modest, underground emo band and this 1997 video captures the charm of that era perfectly. (The Get Up Kids played this show too.) Jim Adkins and Tom Linton were still splitting vocals back then (and Jim even screams!), and though Clarity wouldn't be out for over a year, they played a few songs from that album and it's a treat to hear these super early renditions of these now-very-familiar songs. Jimmy Eat World are still a great band today, but this era is long gone and there's always something special about revisiting it. [Andrew Sacher]

Touche Amore @ The Regent, Los Angeles, LA - 2/16/2018

Post-hardcore greats Touche Amore made three of our favorite punk/emo albums of the 2010s, and they have a new album on the way (that hopefully won't be too delayed by coronavirus), and their live shows are at least as powerful as their albums. They're a razor-sharp live band and by the end of every show you've probably lost your voice and gotten soaked in your own sweat and everybody else's, and though nothing can really replicate being there, this live album/film (of their 1000th show) from 2018 does a pretty great job of transporting you back to those moments. [Andrew Sacher]

Janelle Monae @ Rock in Rio, 9/29/2011

Janelle Monae was a star right out of the gate from the release of her debut LP, The ArchAndroid, in 2010. While her live show has only become more elaborate, with more spectacular audiovisual elements, through the years, it was just as exciting earlier in her career, when she stuck mostly to an all black-and-white aesthetic. This Rock in Rio show is made up almost entirely of songs from The ArchAndroid, plus covers of her mentor Prince and The Jackson 5, and it's a great watch and listen (although you may want to skip "Faster," which has some major issues with the video being fast-forwarded throughout). [Amanda Hatfield]

