Music documentary add-on channel ’The Coda Collection’ launches on Amazon Prime

If you love music documentaries, a new streaming channel called The Coda Collection has just launched as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video that focuses entirely on that medium. Their catalogue currently features 150 films, with a mix of concert films, long-form interviews and more traditional documentaries. It's $4.99 a month and, like a lot of streaming channels, you can try it out for a week for free.

There are a few premieres, including Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui, The Rolling Stones On The Air, Johnny Cash At San Quentin, and Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live By Candlelight.

The titles available at launch include documentaries Creem: America's Only Rock 'N' Roll Magazine, John Lydon portrait The Public Image is Rotten, PJ Harvey's A Dog Called Money, Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax! Records, concert films Simon & Garfunkel: The Concert in Central Park, Bob Dylan: Trouble No More, Aretha Franklin: Lady Soul 1968, Echo & The Bunnymen: Dancing Horses LIfe at The Shepherds Bush Empire, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Live at The Ryman Auditorium, The Fall: A Touch Sensitive, Curtis Mayfield - Live at Montreaux 1987, and more. You can peruse all the titles The Coda Collection currently has to offer here.

The Coda Collection has some notable backers, including Jimi Hendrix's sister, Janie Hendrix, and Yoko Ono, who says in a statement, “John [Lennon] was always on the cutting edge of music and culture. The Coda Collection will be a new way for fans to connect on a deeper level.” There's also editorial content to supplement the films, which is overseen by veteran music writer Greg Kot. For example, Michael Azerrad has written a piece about The Fall to go along with concert film The Fall: A Touch Sensitive, and Creem cofounder Jaan Uhelszki wrote about her time at the magazine, as well as the feature "Led Zeppelin: Sodom and Gomorrah In a Suitcase."

The Coda Collection is currently only available in the U.S. but it has plans to roll out globally throughout the year. Learn more about it here and watch a trailer below.

Need more? Here are 45 Music Documentaries to Stream Now.