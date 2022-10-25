Amber Arcades announces new album, shares “Just Like Me”

Dutch artist Amber Arcades has announced her third album, Barefoot on a Diamond Road, which will be out February 10 via Fire. It's her first in nearly five years, and it has her exploring synthier sonic territory; she collaborated remotely with producer and songwriting partner Ben Greenberg on it. “There’s a clear distinction from my last record, European Heartbreak which had a complete narrative. This record is completely the opposite," says Amber, adding, "It’s like a reckoning, more in the moment, realizing how important it is to do things for the right reasons and how that can change your process into one that embraces what exists, including yourself."

First single "Just Like Me" is one of the most expansive songs Amber has ever released, widescreen dreampop with a sharp edge and big hooks. Listen below.

1 Diamond Road

2 Odd To Even

3 Contain

4 Water Stains

5 Life Is Coming Home

6 Through

7 True Love

8 Just Like Me

9 I'm Not There

10 You Could Never Let Me Down