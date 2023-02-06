AMC Movie Theaters to start pricing tickets based on seat location

Like at concerts, sporting events, on airline flights and Ubers, differential pricing is coming to your local movie theater. Via Deadline, The AMC cinema chain has announced it will be adopting tiered ticketing based on seating location in the theater that they're calling Sightline at AMC. There are three tiers: Standard Sightline will stay the same as their previous regular priced ticket, with Prefered Sightline (middle of the theater) more expensive and Value Sightline (mostly the front part of the theater) less expensive.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said AMC's Eliot Hamlisch in a statement. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

The program launches this Friday, February 10 in New York, Chicago and Kansas City and is expected to expand around the country throughout 2023.

Sightline at AMC applies to all showings after 4 PM and is not available on Discount Tuesday. AMC notes that members of its Stubs A-List subscription program will have the Preferred Sightline fee waived.