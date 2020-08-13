AMC Theaters offering 15-cent movie tickets for the chain’s reopening day

The AMC Theaters chain closed all of its movie theaters in March when the pandemic hit, but are finally going to reopen on August 20. To celebrate, and the mark their 100th anniversary, they'll be offering "movies in 2020 at 1920 prices." That means 15-cent tickets for all 8/20 screenings at their theaters across the country.

The chain says they hope to have two-thirds of their 600+ theaters open again by September 3, which is the current release date of Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated new film Tenet. It's seen its release shift many times during COVID-19, but is one of the few major summer blockbusters to not move to 2021.

Whether 15-cent tickets, or the desire to find out what Tenet is actually about, will get people back inside movie theaters when the coronavirus is still such a threat is another story. AMC say they are implementing new safety and health measures, including upgrading their ventilation systems, lowering theater capacity and requiring all guests to wear masks.

The Regal Theaters chain will reopen on August 21 with similar safety and health measures in place. Both chains plan to also offer reduced price tickets to entice moviegoers back in.

One place you won't be able to take advantage of the 15-cent tickets is New York. While the state has entered Phase Four of reopening, governor Andrew Cuomo has not allowed movie theaters (or music venues) to reopen yet.

Until then, there are a few drive-in options in NYC.