Amen Dunes signs to Sub Pop, shares new single “Feel Nothing” ft. Sleaford Mods
Amen Dunes (Damon McMahon) is back with his first release since 2018's great Freedom. It's also his first for Sub Pop to which he is now signed worldwide. "Feel Nothing" marks a left turn, sonically, for McMahon. It was co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, mixed by Craig Silvey (Jarvis Cocker, Baxter Dury), and features Sleaford Mods. The UK duo provide the beat and Jason Williamson duets with McMahon on the track, but don't expect the kind of bilous British swearing you usually get with the Mods. This is sleek, suave, sophisticated and danceable.
Check out the song's visualizer and the lyrics below.
Amen Dunes - Feel Nothing lyrics:
I feel nothing at all
Do you feel nothing too?
I have nothing to say
Don't drag me down with you
Some days wish I was dead
Some days wish I was you
Every time I hear a story
Got no good from it
Can't change the situation
When everything's the same
Still in love, just a little
Aww my mind forgets
You stole that piece from the devil
But you know me, I'd do the same
Get everyone off my back
You can gossip, but I don't care
I headed off one day without even talking,
and I got lost from there
In the middle of a show I break down, yeah
Can't remember what to say
Can’t shake this ugly feeling, baby, but it's not lasting
He was thinking of God, when he begged them to stop
Is there someone up there?
You will never know she said
Come right out and say it
I've lived enough to sing it
Come on, show em what you know
You're gonna reap just what you sow
Get your opinions off my back
I said I'm going up the hill
When winter comes I will get things done
Start doing what I say
See the fires off in the distance
The little goddess said
We may not win this one, but I predict it, son
You might be a prophet
There is no way to stop our big stone love
Keep going up the mountain, yeah
From the mouth don't come a kingdom
String me up I don't care
Said I've lived enough to sing it
They said stop and drop him until he talks
But you'll never make him say it
Every time I look up to you
Nothing to say
The king might prevail
But just for today
Every time I look up to you
Nothing to say
Those who talk hard
Got nothing to say.