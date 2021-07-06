Amen Dunes signs to Sub Pop, shares new single “Feel Nothing” ft. Sleaford Mods

Amen Dunes (Damon McMahon) is back with his first release since 2018's great Freedom. It's also his first for Sub Pop to which he is now signed worldwide. "Feel Nothing" marks a left turn, sonically, for McMahon. It was co-produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, mixed by Craig Silvey (Jarvis Cocker, Baxter Dury), and features Sleaford Mods. The UK duo provide the beat and Jason Williamson duets with McMahon on the track, but don't expect the kind of bilous British swearing you usually get with the Mods. This is sleek, suave, sophisticated and danceable.

Check out the song's visualizer and the lyrics below.

Amen Dunes - Feel Nothing lyrics:

I feel nothing at all

Do you feel nothing too?

I have nothing to say

Don't drag me down with you

Some days wish I was dead

Some days wish I was you

Every time I hear a story

Got no good from it

Can't change the situation

When everything's the same

Still in love, just a little

Aww my mind forgets

You stole that piece from the devil

But you know me, I'd do the same

Get everyone off my back

You can gossip, but I don't care

I headed off one day without even talking,

and I got lost from there

In the middle of a show I break down, yeah

Can't remember what to say

Can’t shake this ugly feeling, baby, but it's not lasting

He was thinking of God, when he begged them to stop

Is there someone up there?

You will never know she said

Come right out and say it

I've lived enough to sing it

Come on, show em what you know

You're gonna reap just what you sow

Get your opinions off my back

I said I'm going up the hill

When winter comes I will get things done

Start doing what I say

See the fires off in the distance

The little goddess said

We may not win this one, but I predict it, son

You might be a prophet

There is no way to stop our big stone love

Keep going up the mountain, yeah

From the mouth don't come a kingdom

String me up I don't care

Said I've lived enough to sing it

They said stop and drop him until he talks

But you'll never make him say it

Every time I look up to you

Nothing to say

The king might prevail

But just for today

Every time I look up to you

Nothing to say

Those who talk hard

Got nothing to say.