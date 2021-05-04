Amenra announce new album ‘De Doorn,’ share video for new song “De Evenmens”

Pre-order our exclusive translucent gold vinyl variant of Amenra's upcoming album here.

Belgian atmospheric sludge greats Amenra have officially announced their anticipated followup to 2017's Mass VI. They're dropping the "Mass" theme that all of their previous records had; this one's called De Doorn, and it arrives June 25 via Relapse (pre-order). The first single is "De Evenmens," and it's a climactic, eight-minute song that owes as much to glistening post-rock as it does to earth-shaking sludge metal. It comes with a video directed by Dehn Sora. Vocalist Colin H. van Eeckhout says:

We are only here for a split second in history. This song is about finding the answer within the question, man's search for his place here on earth. A journey of sorrow with mere moments of beauty and happiness and this all in relation to his or her fellowman. To accept what is. Our brother Dehn Sora sculpted the digital world where Everman dwells, protected by its thorns, wounded by the others. Sacrificing blood of gold.

Check out the song/video, album art, and tracklist below.

Update (5/5): We've now launched pre-orders for our exclusive translucent gold vinyl variant of Amenra's upcoming album, limited to just 200 copies. Get yours while they last. They look like this:

Tracklist

1. Ogentroost

2. De Dood In Bloei

3. De Evenmens

4. Het Gloren

5. Voor Immer