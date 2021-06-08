Amenra share video for climactic, 12+ minute new song “Voor Immer”

Pre-order the limited translucent gold vinyl variant of Amenra's upcoming album.

Belgian post-metallers Amenra have shared the second single off their upcoming album De Doorn, which is due 6/25 via Relapse (pre-order it on limited translucent gold vinyl from our store). The new song is called "Voor Immer," and it's a 12-minute, 45-second track that starts out in minimal, ambient territory and slooooooowly builds before hitting its explosive climax. Vocalist Colin H. van Eeckhout says:

"Voor Immer” (“For Ever”) was one of the first songs we have written for De Doorn. We played it for the very first time in 2018 on the city square of Dixmude, West Flanders Belgium. Accompanied by the carillon, its bells a typical instrument from Belgium and the low countries, we connected the earth with the sky. It was initially written for a commemoration ceremony of the ending of the first world war.

Images of widows and mothers bereft of their sons. Destroyed cities and whom was left to die. Finding strength and courage to rebuild what once was there, without what was theirs.

The last time we played it live was in Menen, West Flanders Belgium end 2019. That night we gathered and burnt all our unacknowledged loss. Revealing by fire the 20feet high bronze Amenra statue glowing red, a symbol of hope.

This is a song about finding that hope, the strength to carry on. Its content ever present in the world today.