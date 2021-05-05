Amenra’s new album ‘De Doorn’ available on limited translucent gold vinyl (pre-order)

Amenra's anticipated Relapse debut De Doorn will arrive June 25, and we're excited to reveal that we've got the record on limited-to-573 translucent gold (aka "beer") colored vinyl in our store. Pre-order yours while they last. They look like this:

Yesterday, the band released the stunning lead single "De Evenmens," and we said it's a climactic, eight-minute song that owes as much to glistening post-rock as it does to earth-shaking sludge metal. Watch the Dehn Sora-directed video below...