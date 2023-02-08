American Football offshoot LIES announce debut LP (exclusive blue vinyl & new video)

Last year, American Football members Mike & Nate Kinsella formed a new duo called LIES, and they've been steadily releasing singles over the past nine months. Now they've revealed that they're putting out a full-length self-titled album on March 31 via Polyvinyl, featuring all five previously-released songs and seven new ones, including their new single "Resurrection." We're huge fans of all the songs LIES have released thus far, and we're thrilled to be launching an exclusive dark blue 2LP vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 250 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

New single "Resurrection" is yet another very cool example of what LIES does, using synths and other "pop" elements but still fueling the songs with the kind of sweet, tender, catchy songwriting and detailed, introspective lyricism that Mike brings to American Football and Owen. "I’m not used to putting any gold-linings or much of any positive spin into my songs (there’s already enough of that garbage existing in the world)," Mike says, "but writing about conquering whatever shame and guilt I have for whatever wants and desires I have, felt cathartic / almost therapeutic for me. The process of writing it and expressing the value in actually believing it has helped me feel more confident and assured with who I am and what I want (dare I say, ‘need’...)."

It comes with an Atiba Jefferson-directed video, of which Nate adds: "'Resurrection' is a celebration song about reawakening a part of the self that has been hidden away in hibernation. We used mirrors and some camera angle trickery to superimpose our heads onto the bodies of a couple of professional dancers, whose movements illustrate a kind of unselfconscious joy and freedom - feelings that maybe we have a hard time accessing, or tapping into. I hope the video transmits the sense of fun and liberation that we envisioned (and experienced!) when making it." Check it out below.

LIES have also announced select live dates for this April. All dates, including Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on April 28, are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Blemishes

2. Echoes

3. Corbeau

4. Resurrection

5. Broken

6. Camera Chimera

7. Summer Somewhere

8. No Shame

9. Rouge Vermouth

10. Knife

11. Sympathetic Eyes

12. Mereley

LIES -- 2023 Tour Dates

04/23 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

04/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

04/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

04/30 - Washington, DC @ DC9