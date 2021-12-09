American Football release new song and Mazzy Star “Fade Into You” cover ft. Miya Folick

American Football have released their first new music since 2019's excellent LP3. It's a new song called "Rare Symmetry" which feels cut from the same lush, atmospheric cloth as LP3, backed by a gorgeous cover of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You" with guest vocals by Miya Folick.

"I think all my friends are jealous that I’m on an American Football song," said Miya. "I truly couldn’t believe when they asked me to sing with them. And to sing this song. Is there anyone who has heard ‘Fade Into You’ and not loved it? To me, it is a perfect song. I feel ancient when I sing it."

"Fade Into You" is kind of an over-covered song, but this one's very worth hearing. American Football truly make it their own; they stretch it from a five-minute song to a seven-minute song, incorporate their trademark guitar and trumpet style, and if you didn't know any better, you really might mistake this for an American Football original.

The songs are the band's final recordings with drummer/trumpeter Steve Lamos, who amicably left the band earlier this year. They're coming out as a 10" vinyl single on June 10 via Polyvinyl and you can stream both below now.

