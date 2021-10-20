American Nightmare announce ‘Background Music’ 20th anniversary tour

American Nightmare's 2001 debut album Background Music helped position them among a wave of likeminded bands who were redefining hardcore a new era, and now they're set to take the album on a slightly belated 20th anniversary tour in January 2022. The brief run includes shows on both coasts, including in Boston, NYC, Asbury Park, Philly, San Francisco, LA, and more. All dates are listed below.

Those in the NYC-area can catch the band on January 7 at Irving Plaza (tickets) and January 8 at The Stone Pony (tickets). Those go on sale Friday (10/22) at 10 AM Eastern

The LA stop is on January 14 at Fonda Theatre (tickets). That one goes on sale Friday (10/22) at 9 AM Pacific.

Stream the album and check out the tour poster...

American Nightmare -- 2022 Tour Dates

January 6 Boston, MA @ Paradise

January 7 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

January 8 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

January 9 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian

January 13 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

January 14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

January 15 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

January 16 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues