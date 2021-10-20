American Nightmare announce ‘Background Music’ 20th anniversary tour
American Nightmare's 2001 debut album Background Music helped position them among a wave of likeminded bands who were redefining hardcore a new era, and now they're set to take the album on a slightly belated 20th anniversary tour in January 2022. The brief run includes shows on both coasts, including in Boston, NYC, Asbury Park, Philly, San Francisco, LA, and more. All dates are listed below.
Those in the NYC-area can catch the band on January 7 at Irving Plaza (tickets) and January 8 at The Stone Pony (tickets). Those go on sale Friday (10/22) at 10 AM Eastern
The LA stop is on January 14 at Fonda Theatre (tickets). That one goes on sale Friday (10/22) at 9 AM Pacific.
Stream the album and check out the tour poster...
American Nightmare -- 2022 Tour Dates
January 6 Boston, MA @ Paradise
January 7 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
January 8 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
January 9 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian
January 13 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
January 14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
January 15 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
January 16 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues