American Nightmare announce new EP ‘Dedicated to the Next World,’ share “Self Check-Out”

After recently teasing it, Boston hardcore vets American Nightmare have announced the Dedicated to the Next World EP, their first new music in five years, due June 2 via Heartworm Press (pre-order). The four-song EP was recorded live to two-inch tape by drummer Alex Garcia-Rivera, and your first taste is the 56-second "Self Check-Out." It's a raw, no-frills ripper and you can hear it below.

Tracklist

1. How I Got Away

2. Self Check-Out

3. Real Love

4. Praying Hands on Fire