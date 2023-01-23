American Nightmare announce new EP ‘Dedicated to the Next World,’ share “Self Check-Out”
After recently teasing it, Boston hardcore vets American Nightmare have announced the Dedicated to the Next World EP, their first new music in five years, due June 2 via Heartworm Press (pre-order). The four-song EP was recorded live to two-inch tape by drummer Alex Garcia-Rivera, and your first taste is the 56-second "Self Check-Out." It's a raw, no-frills ripper and you can hear it below.
Tracklist
1. How I Got Away
2. Self Check-Out
3. Real Love
4. Praying Hands on Fire