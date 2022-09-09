America’s Hardcore Fest 2022 lineup: Fiddlehead, Vein, Fuming Mouth, Mindforce, Sunami & more

Triple B Records is throwing America's Hardcore Fest from December 1-3 in Cambridge at The Middle East and Sonia, and the lineup is stacked. It's got Fiddlehead, Vein, Fuming Mouth, Mindforce, Sunami, Magnitude, Division of Mind, Pain of Truth, Restraining Order, Seed of Pain, Worn, Combust, Life's Question, COA, High Command, Wise, Mil-Spec, Primitive Blast, Killing Pace, Maniac, Raw Brigade, C4, Buried Dreams, Risk, Vantage Point, Final Gasp, Pummel, and more. Weekend passes are on sale now.

For Fuming Mouth, it's their first-announced show since frontman Mark Whelan was declared cancer free.

Meanwhile, it was just reported this week that The Middle East could be demolished and turned into a six-story hotel with basement and ground-floor music venues.