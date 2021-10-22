Amidst controversy, Dave Chappelle announces MSG event

The untitled documentary about Dave Chappelle that premiered at Radio City Music Hall in June is headed to another NYC venue. Chappelle brings the documentary, and a performance with to-be-announced "friends," to Madison Square Garden on November 22. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 10/27 at 10 AM, and all cellphones, cameras and recording devices must be secured in Yondr pouches upon attendance.

The announcement of this show comes days after Netflix employees staged a walkout over Chappelle's new special, The Closer, which has received criticism for being transphobic. Chappelle, who is no stranger to controversy, is reportedly open to a conversation with Netflix employees and members of the transgender community and supporters. An unnamed representative told TMZ, "Dave stands by his art: No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together. The streets are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure the communities will come together."