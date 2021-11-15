Aminé announces 2022 “Best Tour Ever” dates

Melodic rapper Aminé, who recently released TWOPOINTFIVE, has announced "The Best Tour Ever," which has him out in early 2022 with Cochise, AJ Tracey, and 454. The 33-date trek includes stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philly, NYC, Montreal, and more. All dates are listed, along with a stream of TWOPOINTFIVE, below.

The L.A. show is at Hollywood Palladium on February 5 and the NYC show is at Terminal 5 on March 11. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time.

Aminé 2022 tour dates

1/29 - Portland, OR - Theater of The Clouds

2/4 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Auditorium

2/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

2/6 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

2/8 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

2/9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

2/12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

2/16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

2/17- Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

2/19 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

2/22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

2/23 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

2/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

2/26 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

2/27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

3/1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

3/2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

3/4 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

3/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

3/6 - Toronto, ONT - History

3/7 - Montreal, QUE - Mtelus

3/11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

3/12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

3/13 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

3/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

3/17 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

3/18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

3/19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

3/21 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

3/23 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

3/24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3/25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

3/28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum