Aminé & Kaytranada announce collab album as KAYTRAMINÉ, share “4EVA” ft. Pharrell

As teased, longtime collaborators Aminé and Kaytranada have a collaborative album under the name KAYTRAMINÉ arriving on May 12. Funk-infused first single "4EVA" features vocals and co-production from Pharrell Williams, and you can check that out below.

The roots of the collaboration date back to 2013, when Aminé released a bootleg remix of Kaytranda's "At All" under the title "Not At All." Since then, Kaytranada produced three tracks on Aminé's 2015 mixtape Calling Brio, "La Danse," "YeYe," and "Buckwild." Kaytranada also produced Rejjie Snow's 2018 album Dear Annie, including "Egyptian Luvr" on which Aminé features.

Aminé's last mixtape TWOPOINTFIVE came out in 2021, and Kaytranada's BUBBA LP came out in 2019. Kaytranada has also recently produced tracks for Kelela, Joyce Wrice, Anderson .Paak, Rayvn Lenae, AMAKA, IDK, and more.