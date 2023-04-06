Aminé & Kaytranada tease new project together

Kaytranada and Aminé are teasing new collaborative music under the moniker Kaytraminé. Both artists shared a teaser on social media yesterday (April 4) of Kaytranada mixing their names together over an infectious beat and Aminé dancing nearby--check it out below.

There's no release date yet on Kaytraminé, and "KAYTRAMINÉ BY KAYTRAMINÉ, coming soon" has no indication of the collab's length and scope either. It's far from the first time the Torontonian DJ/producer and Portland, OR-based rapper/producer have worked together, though. Kaytranada produced three tracks on Aminé's 2015 mixtape Calling Brio, "La Danse," "YeYe," and "Buckwild." Aminé also spun Kaytranada's 2013 single "At All," turning it into "Not At All." Kaytranada also produced Rejjie Snow's 2018 album Dear Annie, including runaway hit "Egyptian Luvr" on which Aminé features. Listen to those tracks below.

Aminé's last mixtape TWOPOINTFIVE came out in 2021, and Kaytranada's BUBBA LP came out in 2019. Aminé has been pretty quiet since then, but Kaytra has been steadily producing--including a single by AMAKA released this week--as well as album Simple. with rapper IDK, and tracks with Kelela, Joyce Wrice, Anderson .Paak, Rayvn Lenae, and more.















