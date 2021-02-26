Amityville Music Hall benefit comp released w/ 28 Long Island bands (John Nolan, Oso Oso, more)

In order to help raise money for beloved Long Island venue Amityville Music Hall, the booking company Long Island Emo has teamed up with 28 Long Island musicians for a benefit mostly-covers comp, The AMH Comp: Volume One.

It features John Nolan (Taking Back Sunday, Straylight Run) covering Nick Lowe/Elvis Costello's "(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love & Understanding," Sainthood Reps covering The Lemonheads, Somerset Thrower covering Vitreous Humor, Jade Lilitri (Oso Oso) covering The Beatles' "I'm Only Sleeping," Johnny Booth covering Queens Of The Stone Age, Sweet Avenue covering The Juliana Theory, Wreath of Tongues covering Converge, Figure Eight covering The The Mountain Goats, Rare Futures covering The Get Up Kids, Patterns of Decay covering System Of A Down, Alumni covering Smoking Popes, and much more.

The Long Island Emo team said:

AMH is such a special place to so many, so sitting idly by while the venue struggles to stay afloat seems almost cruel. Between the staff of the venue and us at LIE, who are independent promoters that use the room frequently, we realized that we have an almost infinite amount of talented friends, peers, coworkers, et cetera. So in order to help the beloved room, we got everyone to rally together and contribute their music to aid in keeping the doors open for when it’s safe again. It seemed like the least we could do to ensure the future of live music on the Island.

And the owners of Amityville Music Hall added:

It's tough to put into words the feelings that we have experienced after receiving the outpouring of support from the tight-knit community of Long Island musicians who have spent time contributing to this compilation. Admittedly, we have struggled to keep AMH alive over the last year, but with the support of these artists our lifespan is extended just a little bit longer. We do not know when we can safely allow shows to happen, but we are committed to seeing that happen as one of the only all-ages venues on Long Island that cater specifically to punk rock & alternative subcultures. We are excited to get back to it!

Stream the entire comp below and purchase it at Bandcamp. There's also a benefit tee available.

Tracklist

1. Johnny Booth - You Think I Ain’t Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like a Millionaire (Queens of the Stone Age cover)

2. Alumni - Megan (Smoking Popes cover)

3. Megawave - Daydream (acoustic)

4. Adult Magic - Caught in the Undertow

5. Brian Byrne - No One Will Ever Love You

6. Few Faces - A Thousand Miles (Vanessa Carlton)

7. Heather Grey - Nitrous Gas (Frightened Rabbits cover)

8. Necter - Skeletons + Riptide (Vance Joy cover)

9. Wreath of Tongues - Locust Reign (Converge cover)

10. Keep Flying - Late Reply

11. Figure Eight - Wild Sage (The Mountain Goats cover)

12. Live Fast Die Fast - Good Guys With Guns

13. Rare Futures - Overdue (The Get Up Kids cover)

14. Ticker Tape - Someone Like You (Adele cover)

15. Jade Lilitri (Oso Oso) - I’m Only Sleeping (The Beatles cover)

16. Sainthood Reps - Rudderless (The Lemonheads cover)

17. Slow Marrow - On The Ground

18. Missing Link - Plaster House

19. Ryan Cassata - Adventuring Kind

20. Sweet Avenue - We’re On Top of the World (The Juliana Theory cover)

21. Somerset Thrower - Harbor (Vitreous Humor cover)

22. Of The Colossal Wreck - 3200

23. Stand Still - Free My Mind

24. Patterns of Decay - This Cocaine Makes Me Feel Like I’m On This Song (System of a Down cover)

25. Secret Tapes - Gas Station Knife

26. Wait and Shackle - Hypocrite

27. Timid the Tame - Restart

28. John Nolan - (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love & Understanding (Elvis Costello cover)