Amoeba Hollywood announces opening date of new location

After announcing they'd be moving in June of 2018, Amoeba Hollywood revealed the details of their new location at 6200 Hollywood Blvd in February of 2020, saying that they planned to open "sometime after Labor Day 2020." COVID delayed that reopening considerably, but now it's finally happening, on Thursday, April 1. They'll be open from 11 AM-8 PM for now, with the buying counter open from 11 AM-7 PM. If you go, don't forget your mask: "We are following all health and safety guidelines from our local City and County public health departments, including social distancing and mandatory wearing of face coverings over the nose and mouth," they write. Here is their full COVID safety protocol:

* Customers and staff must avoid entering the store if they are sick, especially with cough or fever, or have recently tested positive for COVID.

* All customers and staff must wear a face covering or mask over the nose and mouth at all times while in the store.

* There is a limited number of customers allowed in the store at any one time.

* Out of respect for your fellow shoppers, please limit your browsing time and exit promptly after your purchase.

* Please observe physical distancing of six feet from employees and other customers.

* We encourage you to use the provided hand sanitizer upon entering our store. There is also hand sanitizer available in locations around the store.

* We have a limited amount of disposable gloves available to you for browsing upon request.

* There are protective plexiglass shields at our registers and information desk. Please stand behind these shields when being helped and do not touch them.

* Please observe our directional signs.

* Customers who wish to sell or trade will be asked to drop off their product at the buy counter, but will not be permitted to remain there while your offer is being assessed. You may either shop or wait outside and the buyer will contact you when they have finished evaluating your items.

* Our restroom is for employees only at this time due to health department requirements. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.

* The consumption of food and beverages inside the store is not allowed.

* There is no seating available in the store. Parents, please keep young children with you at all times if they cannot be left at home.

* Baskets are sanitized after each customer and we have implemented a surface-cleaning schedule to ensure regular sanitization.

* For customers who are limiting their time in public, please call the store at 323-245-6400 and we can hold your items at the registers for 24 hours. You will still be required to wait in the line to enter the store when you come to purchase your items. If you have any specific questions or needs, please call the store so we can assist you.