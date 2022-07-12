Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary & Cattle Decapitation announce fall tour
Swedish melodic death metal vets Amon Amarth have announced a headlining North American tour, and it's with three other legendary death metal bands: Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. The tour supports Amon Amarth's upcoming album The Great Heathen Army, due August 5 via Metal Blade. The bands had this to say:
Amon Amarth:
“North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this Fall! We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won’t easily forget. Miss this at your own peril…”
Jeff Walker of Carcass:
“Carcass is looking forward to its first proper US Tour for…six years??? Can It really be that long??? We can’t think of a stronger tour or killer line up for us to be part of..….it’s gonna be a RAGER!”
Obituary:
“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this tour! When we got word that our good friends Amon Amarth asked for Obituary to join them here in North America, there was no hesitation, just an immediate yes! We are honored to share the stage and some cold beers with them again along with our longtime friends Carcass and San Diego brothers Cattle Decapitation! If this lineup doesn’t get you excited, check your pulse cause you may be dead!”
Cattle Decapitation:
“We are thrilled to get back out on the road in the US and especially with such a stacked lineup! It’s going to be a killer run and an honor to perform every night alongside these legends.”
The tour goes down in November and December, and there's a NYC show on December 1 at Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/15) at 10 AM with presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.
Amon Amarth / Carcass / Obituary / Cattle Decapitation -- 2022 Tour Dates
Friday, November 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*
Saturday, November 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Monday, November 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
Tuesday, November 15 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
Wednesday, November 16 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
Friday, November 18 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
Saturday, November 19 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Sunday, November 20 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Tuesday, November 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Wednesday, November 23 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Friday, November 25 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Saturday, November 26 - Chicago, IL @ The Aragon Ballroom
Sunday, November 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Wednesday, November 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Thursday, Dec 01 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Friday, Dec 02 - Toronto, ON @ History
Saturday, Dec 03 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Monday, Dec 05 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Tuesday, Dec 06 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
Wednesday, Dec 07- Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
Friday, Dec 09 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
Saturday, Dec 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Monday, Dec 12 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
Tuesday, Dec 13 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Thursday, Dec 15 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
Friday, Dec 16 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Saturday, Dec 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
* - no Carcass