Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary & Cattle Decapitation announce fall tour

Swedish melodic death metal vets Amon Amarth have announced a headlining North American tour, and it's with three other legendary death metal bands: Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. The tour supports Amon Amarth's upcoming album The Great Heathen Army, due August 5 via Metal Blade. The bands had this to say:

Amon Amarth:

“North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this Fall! We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won’t easily forget. Miss this at your own peril…”

Jeff Walker of Carcass:

“Carcass is looking forward to its first proper US Tour for…six years??? Can It really be that long??? We can’t think of a stronger tour or killer line up for us to be part of..….it’s gonna be a RAGER!”

Obituary:

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this tour! When we got word that our good friends Amon Amarth asked for Obituary to join them here in North America, there was no hesitation, just an immediate yes! We are honored to share the stage and some cold beers with them again along with our longtime friends Carcass and San Diego brothers Cattle Decapitation! If this lineup doesn’t get you excited, check your pulse cause you may be dead!”

Cattle Decapitation:

“We are thrilled to get back out on the road in the US and especially with such a stacked lineup! It’s going to be a killer run and an honor to perform every night alongside these legends.”