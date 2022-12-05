Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary & Cattle Decapitation @ Hammerstein Ballroom (pics)

Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation have put their heads together for a full tour of legendary death metal, and that tour hit NYC on December 1 at Hammerstein Ballroom. Pictures from the show by Mathieu Bredeau are in this post.

The tour began right after Obituary announced their anticipated new album Dying of Everything, which you can get on limited cyan blue vinyl. They played the album's lead single "The Wrong Time" at the show and you can watch video of that below.

Amon Amarth put a new album out this year, The Great Heathen Army, and they played some stuff from that alongside lots of other material. Carcass last released Torn Arteries in 2021 and mixed songs from that record into their career-spanning set, while Cattle Decapitation focused on their latest album, 2019's Death Atlas.